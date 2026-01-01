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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luna Fujimoto
Luna Fujimoto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luna Fujimoto
Luna Fujimoto
Luna Fujimoto
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
Tickets
5.3
Monster Hunt 2
(2018)
4.9
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2018
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.9
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team
Action
2023, USA
5.3
Monster Hunt 2
Monster Hunt 2 / Zhuo yao ji 2
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure
2018, China
4.4
Fat Buddies
Pang zi xing dong dui
Action, Comedy
2018, China / Japan
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