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Luna Fujimoto
Luna Fujimoto Luna Fujimoto
Kinoafisha Persons Luna Fujimoto

Luna Fujimoto

Luna Fujimoto

Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge (2025)
Monster Hunt 2 5.3
Monster Hunt 2 (2018)
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team 4.9
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
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Tickets
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team 4.9
Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team Sniper: G.R.I.T. - Global Response & Intelligence Team
Action 2023, USA
Monster Hunt 2 5.3
Monster Hunt 2 Monster Hunt 2 / Zhuo yao ji 2
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure 2018, China
Fat Buddies 4.4
Fat Buddies Pang zi xing dong dui
Action, Comedy 2018, China / Japan
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