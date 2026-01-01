Menu
Aleksandr Lomov
Aleksandr Lomov

Date of Birth
29 June 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Tugan Batyr 6.6
Tugan Batyr (2025)
The incredible adventures of Shura 4.1
The incredible adventures of Shura (2025)
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 0.0
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2026, Russia
Tugan Batyr 6.6
Tugan Batyr
Animation 2025, Russia
The incredible adventures of Shura 4.1
The incredible adventures of Shura
Comedy, Adventure, Music 2025, Russia
