Aleksandr Lomov
Aleksandr Lomov
Date of Birth
29 June 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Voice actor
Popular Films
6.6
Tugan Batyr
(2025)
4.1
The incredible adventures of Shura
(2025)
0.0
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Music
Year
All
2026
2025
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Tugan Batyr
Tugan Batyr
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
4.1
The incredible adventures of Shura
Neveroyatnye priklyucheniya Shurika
Comedy, Adventure, Music
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
