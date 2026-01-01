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Miou Tanaka
Miou Tanaka Miou Tanaka
Kinoafisha Persons Miou Tanaka

Miou Tanaka

Miou Tanaka

Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8 (2024)
Godzilla: Minus One 7.6
Godzilla: Minus One (2023)
My Oni Girl 6.5
My Oni Girl (2024)

Filmography

Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla Minus Zero Godzilla Minus Zero
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, Japan
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The Camphorwood Custodian 6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Demon City 5.4
Demon City Oni Goroshi
Action, Adventure, Crime 2025, Japan
Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
My Oni Girl 6.5
My Oni Girl Suki demo kirai na amanojaku
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Godzilla: Minus One 7.6
Godzilla: Minus One Gojira -1.0
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
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