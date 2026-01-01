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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Miou Tanaka
Miou Tanaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miou Tanaka
Miou Tanaka
Miou Tanaka
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
(2024)
7.6
Godzilla: Minus One
(2023)
6.5
My Oni Girl
(2024)
Filmography
Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla Minus Zero
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian
Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.4
Demon City
Oni Goroshi
Action, Adventure, Crime
2025, Japan
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.5
My Oni Girl
Suki demo kirai na amanojaku
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
Godzilla: Minus One
Gojira -1.0
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
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