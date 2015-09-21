Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Nepridumannaya zhizn (2015 - 2015)

Непридуманная жизнь 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Unimagined Life" is a series about the challenging fate of Ekaterina, which was greatly influenced by the history of our country during the period of the 1950s to the 1990s. The girl tragically loses both of her parents but experiences a bright and beautiful first love. Disillusionment in relationships is followed by great success in her professional career, and behind an unjust prison arrest lies genuine quiet happiness. The series depicts a series of ups and downs in Katya Trapeznikova's life, based on a real biography.
Cast
Karina Andolenko
Karina Andolenko
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Anna Banshchikova
Anna Banshchikova
Nonna Grishaeva
Nonna Grishaeva
Lyudmila Svitova
Sergey Russkin
Sergey Russkin
Biographical TV Series

7.3 IMDb
Season 1
2015, 16 episodes
 
