"Unimagined Life" is a series about the challenging fate of Ekaterina, which was greatly influenced by the history of our country during the period of the 1950s to the 1990s. The girl tragically loses both of her parents but experiences a bright and beautiful first love. Disillusionment in relationships is followed by great success in her professional career, and behind an unjust prison arrest lies genuine quiet happiness. The series depicts a series of ups and downs in Katya Trapeznikova's life, based on a real biography.

Expand