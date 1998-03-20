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Oh So-Hyun
Oh So-Hyun Oh So-Hyun
Kinoafisha Persons Oh So-Hyun

Oh So-Hyun

Oh So-Hyun

Date of Birth
20 March 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Sound of Magic 7.3
The Sound of Magic (2022)
The Ghost Game 5.2
The Ghost Game (2025)

Filmography

The Ghost Game 5.2
The Ghost Game The Ghost Game
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Sound of Magic 7.3
The Sound of Magic
Drama, Fantasy, Music, 2022, South Korea
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