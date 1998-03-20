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About
Filmography
Oh So-Hyun
Oh So-Hyun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh So-Hyun
Oh So-Hyun
Oh So-Hyun
Date of Birth
20 March 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
The Sound of Magic
(2022)
5.2
The Ghost Game
(2025)
Filmography
5.2
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.3
The Sound of Magic
Drama, Fantasy, Music,
2022, South Korea
Show more
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