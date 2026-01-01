Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lee Da-eun Lee Da-eun
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Da-eun

Lee Da-eun

Lee Da-eun

Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

24 Health Club 7.0
24 Health Club (2025)
The Ghost Game 5.2
The Ghost Game (2025)

Filmography

24 Health Club 7
24 Health Club
Comedy, Romantic, Sport, 2025, South Korea
The Ghost Game 5.2
The Ghost Game The Ghost Game
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more