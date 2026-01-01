Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Da-eun
Lee Da-eun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Da-eun
Lee Da-eun
Lee Da-eun
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
24 Health Club
(2025)
5.2
The Ghost Game
(2025)
Filmography
7
24 Health Club
Comedy, Romantic, Sport,
2025, South Korea
5.2
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree