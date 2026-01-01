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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
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About
Filmography
Lee Chan-Hyeong
Lee Chan-Hyeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Chan-Hyeong
Lee Chan-Hyeong
Lee Chan-Hyeong
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.6
Hospital Playlist
(2020)
6.8
Doona!
(2023)
6.6
Brave Citizen
(2023)
Filmography
5.2
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Brave Citizen
Yonggamhan simin
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, South Korea
8.6
Hospital Playlist
Drama,
2020, South Korea
Show more
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