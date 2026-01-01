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Lee Chan-Hyeong
Lee Chan-Hyeong Lee Chan-Hyeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Chan-Hyeong

Lee Chan-Hyeong

Lee Chan-Hyeong

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Hospital Playlist 8.6
Hospital Playlist (2020)
Doona! 6.8
Doona! (2023)
Brave Citizen 6.6
Brave Citizen (2023)

Filmography

The Ghost Game 5.2
The Ghost Game The Ghost Game
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Doona! 6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, 2023, South Korea
Brave Citizen 6.6
Brave Citizen Yonggamhan simin
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, South Korea
Hospital Playlist 8.6
Hospital Playlist
Drama, 2020, South Korea
Show more
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