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Chen Xinhai
Chen Xinhai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chen Xinhai
Chen Xinhai
Chen Xinhai
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Love of the Divine Tree
(2025)
0.0
The Double
(2024)
Filmography
Love of the Divine Tree
Drama, Romantic,
2025, China
The Double
Drama, Romantic,
2024, China
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