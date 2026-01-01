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Chen Xinhai Chen Xinhai
Kinoafisha Persons Chen Xinhai

Chen Xinhai

Chen Xinhai

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Love of the Divine Tree 0.0
Love of the Divine Tree (2025)
The Double 0.0
The Double (2024)

Filmography

Love of the Divine Tree
Love of the Divine Tree
Drama, Romantic, 2025, China
The Double
The Double
Drama, Romantic, 2024, China
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