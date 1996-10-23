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Xiening Liu Xiening Liu
Kinoafisha Persons Xiening Liu

Xiening Liu

Xiening Liu

Date of Birth
23 October 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Story of Kunning Palace 8.0
Story of Kunning Palace (2023)
The Double 0.0
The Double (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Double
The Double
Drama, Romantic, 2024, China
Story of Kunning Palace 8
Story of Kunning Palace
Drama, Romantic, History, 2023, China
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