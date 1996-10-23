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About
Filmography
Xiening Liu
Xiening Liu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xiening Liu
Xiening Liu
Xiening Liu
Date of Birth
23 October 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Story of Kunning Palace
(2023)
0.0
The Double
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
The Double
Drama, Romantic,
2024, China
8
Story of Kunning Palace
Drama, Romantic, History,
2023, China
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