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Filmography
Lee Sae-on
Lee Sae-on
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Sae-on
Lee Sae-on
Lee Sae-on
Date of Birth
27 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
5.6
Project Y
(2025)
0.0
Heo's Diner
(2025)
Filmography
Heo's Diner
Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
5.6
Project Y
Peurojekteu Y
Action, Adventure, Crime
2025, South Korea
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