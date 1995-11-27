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Lee Sae-on Lee Sae-on
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Sae-on

Lee Sae-on

Lee Sae-on

Date of Birth
27 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Project Y 5.6
Project Y (2025)
Heo's Diner 0.0
Heo's Diner (2025)

Filmography

Heo's Diner
Heo's Diner
Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Project Y 5.6
Project Y Peurojekteu Y
Action, Adventure, Crime 2025, South Korea
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