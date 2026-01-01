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Filmography
Oh Ji-ho
Oh Ji-ho
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Ji-ho
Oh Ji-ho
Oh Ji-ho
Date of Birth
14 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.4
Chuno
(2010)
7.8
Hotel Del Luna
(2019)
7.0
Love Song for Illusion
(2024)
Filmography
Heo's Diner
Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7
Love Song for Illusion
Fantasy, Romantic, History,
2024, South Korea
7.8
Hotel Del Luna
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
8.4
Chuno
Drama, Action, History, ,
2010, South Korea
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