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Oh Ji-ho Oh Ji-ho
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Ji-ho

Oh Ji-ho

Oh Ji-ho

Date of Birth
14 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Chuno 8.4
Chuno (2010)
Hotel Del Luna 7.8
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
Love Song for Illusion 7.0
Love Song for Illusion (2024)

Filmography

Heo's Diner
Heo's Diner
Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Love Song for Illusion 7
Love Song for Illusion
Fantasy, Romantic, History, 2024, South Korea
Hotel Del Luna 7.8
Hotel Del Luna
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Chuno 8.4
Chuno
Drama, Action, History, , 2010, South Korea
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