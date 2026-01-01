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Murod Nasimov
Murod Nasimov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murod Nasimov
Murod Nasimov
Murod Nasimov
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.5
Ofitser 55
(2023)
0.0
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor
(2025)
Filmography
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor
Drama
2025, Uzbekistan
8.5
Ofitser 55
Ofitser 55
Crime, Thriller
2023, Uzbekistan
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