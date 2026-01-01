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Murod Nasimov Murod Nasimov
Kinoafisha Persons Murod Nasimov

Murod Nasimov

Murod Nasimov

Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ofitser 55 8.5
Ofitser 55 (2023)
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor 0.0
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor (2025)

Filmography

Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor
Drama 2025, Uzbekistan
Ofitser 55 8.5
Ofitser 55 Ofitser 55
Crime, Thriller 2023, Uzbekistan
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