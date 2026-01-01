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Nargiza Salmonova Nargiza Salmonova
Kinoafisha Persons Nargiza Salmonova

Nargiza Salmonova

Nargiza Salmonova

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor 0.0
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor (2025)
Yovuz 0.0
Yovuz (2018)

Filmography

Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor
Hammasiga Istanbul aybdor
Drama 2025, Uzbekistan
Yovuz
Yovuz Yovuz
Crime, Drama 2018, Uzbekistan
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