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Luca Asta Sardelis
Luca Asta Sardelis Luca Asta Sardelis
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Asta Sardelis

Luca Asta Sardelis

Luca Asta Sardelis

Date of Birth
18 January 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Perfect Pairing 6.1
A Perfect Pairing (2022)
Diabolic 5.5
Diabolic (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Diabolic 5.5
Diabolic Diabolic
Horror 2025, Australia
Watch trailer
A Perfect Pairing 6.1
A Perfect Pairing A Perfect Pairing
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
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