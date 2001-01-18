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Filmography
Luca Asta Sardelis
Luca Asta Sardelis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Asta Sardelis
Luca Asta Sardelis
Luca Asta Sardelis
Date of Birth
18 January 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.1
A Perfect Pairing
(2022)
5.5
Diabolic
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
5.5
Diabolic
Diabolic
Horror
2025, Australia
Watch trailer
6.1
A Perfect Pairing
A Perfect Pairing
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
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