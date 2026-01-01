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Ewa Skibinska
Ewa Skibinska Ewa Skibinska
Kinoafisha Persons Ewa Skibinska

Ewa Skibinska

Ewa Skibinska

Date of Birth
11 February 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Elephant 6.8
Elephant (2022)
A Week in the Life of a Man 6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man (1999)
The Thaw 6.6
The Thaw (2022)

Filmography

Masters of the Planet Jedyny gatunek w rodzaju człowieka
Comedy 2023, Poland
The Thaw 6.6
The Thaw
Drama, Crime 2022, Poland
Elephant 6.8
Elephant Slon
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
Mother Teresa of Cats 6.3
Mother Teresa of Cats Matka Teresa od kotów
Drama 2010, Poland
A Week in the Life of a Man 6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man Tydzien z zycia mezczyzny
Comedy, Drama 1999, Poland
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