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About
Filmography
Ewa Skibinska
Ewa Skibinska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ewa Skibinska
Ewa Skibinska
Ewa Skibinska
Date of Birth
11 February 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Elephant
(2022)
6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man
(1999)
6.6
The Thaw
(2022)
Filmography
Masters of the Planet
Jedyny gatunek w rodzaju człowieka
Comedy
2023, Poland
6.6
The Thaw
Drama, Crime
2022, Poland
6.8
Elephant
Slon
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
6.3
Mother Teresa of Cats
Matka Teresa od kotów
Drama
2010, Poland
6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man
Tydzien z zycia mezczyzny
Comedy, Drama
1999, Poland
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