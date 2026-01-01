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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Planet

Masters of the Planet

, 2023
Jedyny gatunek w rodzaju człowieka
Poland / Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

On the day before the wedding, the groom's parents visit the bride's parents. They all quickly discover that their spouses are not their soulmates. As a result, the couples reshuffle and new relationships are formed.

Cast

Jowita Budnik
Cezary Kosiński
Ewa Skibińska
Marek Kalita
Ewa Skibinska
Ewa Skibinska
Director Piotr Chrzan
Writer Piotr Chrzan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Jedyny gatunek w rodzaju czlowieka

Film rating

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