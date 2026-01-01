Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Masters of the Planet
Masters of the Planet
, 2023
Jedyny gatunek w rodzaju człowieka
Poland / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
On the day before the wedding, the groom's parents visit the bride's parents. They all quickly discover that their spouses are not their soulmates. As a result, the couples reshuffle and new relationships are formed.
Expand
Cast
Jowita Budnik
Cezary Kosiński
Ewa Skibińska
Marek Kalita
Ewa Skibinska
Director
Piotr Chrzan
Writer
Piotr Chrzan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Jedyny gatunek w rodzaju czlowieka
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree