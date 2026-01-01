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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Marek Adamczyk
Marek Adamczyk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marek Adamczyk
Marek Adamczyk
Marek Adamczyk
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
Borgia
(2011)
6.7
Sugar Candy
(2025)
Tickets
6.2
Best Friend
(2017)
Filmography
6.7
Sugar Candy
Cukrkandl
Adventure, Family
2025, Czechia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Best Friend
Nejlepsí prítel
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2017, Czechia
7.6
Borgia
Drama, Adventure, History
2011, France
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