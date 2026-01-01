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Marek Adamczyk
Marek Adamczyk Marek Adamczyk
Kinoafisha Persons Marek Adamczyk

Marek Adamczyk

Marek Adamczyk

Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Borgia 7.6
Borgia (2011)
Sugar Candy 6.7
Sugar Candy (2025)
Best Friend 6.2
Best Friend (2017)

Filmography

Sugar Candy 6.7
Sugar Candy Cukrkandl
Adventure, Family 2025, Czechia
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Tickets
Best Friend 6.2
Best Friend Nejlepsí prítel
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2017, Czechia
Borgia 7.6
Borgia
Drama, Adventure, History 2011, France
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