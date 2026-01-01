Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Robert Pullen
Mark Robert Pullen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Robert Pullen
Mark Robert Pullen
Mark Robert Pullen
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Papillon
(2017)
6.3
Robin Hood
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2017
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
6.3
Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic
2025, USA
7.6
Papillon
Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree