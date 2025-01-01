Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
Date of Birth
4 February 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
5.4
Altered
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.4
Altered
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree