Aleksandr Parkhomenko
Aleksandr Parkhomenko
Date of Birth
25 August 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
7.7
Luka
(2013)
0.0
Zhenskiy doktor
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2013
2012
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Director
2
7.7
Luka
Luka
Biography, History, Drama
2013, Ukraine / Belarus
Watch trailer
Zhenskiy doktor
Romantic
2012, Ukraine
