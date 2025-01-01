Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Parkhomenko Aleksandr Parkhomenko
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Parkhomenko

Aleksandr Parkhomenko

Aleksandr Parkhomenko

Date of Birth
25 August 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Luka 7.7
Luka (2013)
Zhenskiy doktor 0.0
Zhenskiy doktor (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Director 2
Luka 7.7
Luka Luka
Biography, History, Drama 2013, Ukraine / Belarus
Watch trailer
Zhenskiy doktor
Zhenskiy doktor
Romantic 2012, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more