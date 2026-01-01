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Maggie Roswell
Maggie Roswell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Roswell
Maggie Roswell
Maggie Roswell
Date of Birth
14 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.7
The Simpsons
(1989)
0.0
The Simpsons Movie 2
(2027)
Filmography
The Simpsons Movie 2
The Simpsons Movie 2
Animation, Comedy, Family
2027, USA
8.7
The Simpsons
Comedy, Family
1989, USA
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