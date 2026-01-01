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Maggie Roswell Maggie Roswell
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Roswell

Maggie Roswell

Maggie Roswell

Date of Birth
14 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Simpsons 8.7
The Simpsons (1989)
The Simpsons Movie 2 0.0
The Simpsons Movie 2 (2027)

Filmography

The Simpsons Movie 2
The Simpsons Movie 2 The Simpsons Movie 2
Animation, Comedy, Family 2027, USA
The Simpsons 8.7
The Simpsons
Comedy, Family 1989, USA
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