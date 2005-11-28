Menu
Marc Lawrence
Marc Lawrence
Marc Lawrence
Marc Lawrence
Marc Lawrence
Date of Birth
17 February 1910
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 November 2005
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Key Largo
(1948)
7.4
Marathon Man
(1976)
7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
(1950)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Thriller
Year
All
1978
1977
1976
1974
1950
1948
1946
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
6.8
Foul Play
Foul Play
Comedy, Thriller
1978, USA
6.5
A Piece of the Action
A Piece of the Action
Crime, Comedy
1977, USA
7.4
Marathon Man
Marathon Man
Thriller, Crime
1976, USA
6.8
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Man With The Golden Gun
Action, Adventure, Thriller
1974, Great Britain
7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
The Asphalt Jungle
Drama
1950, USA
Watch trailer
7
I Walk Alone
I Walk Alone
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1948, USA
8.2
Key Largo
Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1948, USA
6.5
Cloak and Dagger
Cloak and Dagger
Thriller, Adventure
1946, USA
