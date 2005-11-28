Menu
Marc Lawrence
Date of Birth
17 February 1910
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 November 2005
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Key Largo 8.2
Key Largo (1948)
Marathon Man 7.4
Marathon Man (1976)
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play Foul Play
Comedy, Thriller 1978, USA
A Piece of the Action 6.5
A Piece of the Action
Crime, Comedy 1977, USA
Crime, Comedy 1977, USA
Marathon Man 7.4
Marathon Man Marathon Man
Thriller, Crime 1976, USA
The Man with the Golden Gun 6.8
The Man With The Golden Gun
Action, Adventure, Thriller 1974, Great Britain
Action, Adventure, Thriller 1974, Great Britain
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
Drama 1950, USA
Drama 1950, USA
Watch trailer
I Walk Alone 7
I Walk Alone I Walk Alone
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1948, USA
Key Largo 8.2
Key Largo Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1948, USA
Cloak and Dagger 6.5
Cloak and Dagger
Thriller, Adventure 1946, USA
Thriller, Adventure 1946, USA
