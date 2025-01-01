Menu
Aleksandr Zaharov
Date of Birth
19 September 1951
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 March 1982

Popular Films

Smertelnaya skhvatka (1980)
Synovya ukhodyat v boy (1969)
Shtormovoye preduprezhdeniye (1981)

Filmography

Shtormovoye preduprezhdeniye 6.4
Drama 1981, USSR
Smertelnaya skhvatka 8.5
Crime, Detective 1980, USSR
Synovya ukhodyat v boy 6.8
Drama, War 1969, USSR
