Aleksandr Zaharov
Aleksandr Zaharov
Date of Birth
19 September 1951
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 March 1982
Popular Films
8.5
Smertelnaya skhvatka
(1980)
6.8
Synovya ukhodyat v boy
(1969)
6.4
Shtormovoye preduprezhdeniye
(1981)
Filmography
3
3 Actor
3
Actor
3
6.4
Shtormovoye preduprezhdeniye
Shtormovoye preduprezhdeniye
Drama
1981, USSR
8.5
Smertelnaya skhvatka
Smertelnaya skhvatka
Crime, Detective
1980, USSR
6.8
Synovya ukhodyat v boy
Synovya ukhodyat v boy
Drama, War
1969, USSR
