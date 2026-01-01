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Emanuela Fanelli
Emanuela Fanelli Emanuela Fanelli
Kinoafisha Persons Emanuela Fanelli

Emanuela Fanelli

Emanuela Fanelli

Date of Birth
6 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

There's Still Tomorrow 7.8
There's Still Tomorrow (2023)
CrazyMinded 7.3
CrazyMinded (2025)
Dry 6.2
Dry (2022)

Filmography

My Two Cents
My Two Cents
Drama, Comedy 2026, Italy
CrazyMinded 7.3
CrazyMinded Follemente
Comedy 2025, Italy
Watch trailer
There's Still Tomorrow 7.8
There's Still Tomorrow C'è ancora domani
Comedy, Drama 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Dry 6.3
Dry Siccità
Comedy, Drama 2022, Italy
Show more
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