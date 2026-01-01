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Filmography
Emanuela Fanelli
Emanuela Fanelli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emanuela Fanelli
Emanuela Fanelli
Emanuela Fanelli
Date of Birth
6 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
There's Still Tomorrow
(2023)
7.3
CrazyMinded
(2025)
6.2
Dry
(2022)
Filmography
My Two Cents
Drama, Comedy
2026, Italy
7.3
CrazyMinded
Follemente
Comedy
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
7.8
There's Still Tomorrow
C'è ancora domani
Comedy, Drama
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
Dry
Siccità
Comedy, Drama
2022, Italy
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