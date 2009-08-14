Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyudmila Yulova Lyudmila Yulova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Yulova

Lyudmila Yulova

Lyudmila Yulova

Date of Birth
14 August 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Gruppa krovi 7.4
Gruppa krovi (2025)
Tryoshka 0.0
Tryoshka (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tryoshka
Tryoshka
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, Russia
Gruppa krovi 7.4
Gruppa krovi Gruppa krovi
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more