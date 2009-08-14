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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Yulova
Lyudmila Yulova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Yulova
Lyudmila Yulova
Lyudmila Yulova
Date of Birth
14 August 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
Gruppa krovi
(2025)
0.0
Tryoshka
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sitcom
War
Year
All
2026
2025
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Tryoshka
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, Russia
7.4
Gruppa krovi
Gruppa krovi
War, Drama
2025, Russia
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