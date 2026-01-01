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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Michael Peterson
Michael Peterson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Peterson
Michael Peterson
Michael Peterson
Popular Films
6.6
Night of the Reaper
(2025)
5.4
Dark Nature
(2022)
5.4
Alive
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2018
All
4
Films
4
Producer
4
Director
1
4
Shadow of God
Shadow of God
Horror
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
6.6
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Dark Nature
Dark Nature
Horror
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
5.4
Alive
Alive
Horror, Thriller
2018, Canada
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