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Filmography
Marlene Favela
Marlene Favela
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marlene Favela
Marlene Favela
Marlene Favela
Date of Birth
5 August 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.3
Contra viento y marea
(2005)
4.0
Species: The Awakening
(2007)
0.0
La Desalmada
(2021)
Filmography
La Desalmada
Drama, Romantic
2021, Mexico
4
Species: The Awakening
Species: The Awakening
Action, Adventure, Horror
2007, USA / Mexico
6.3
Contra viento y marea
Drama, Romantic
2005, Mexico
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