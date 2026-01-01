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Marlene Favela Marlene Favela
Kinoafisha Persons Marlene Favela

Marlene Favela

Marlene Favela

Date of Birth
5 August 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Contra viento y marea 6.3
Contra viento y marea (2005)
Species: The Awakening 4.0
Species: The Awakening (2007)
La Desalmada 0.0
La Desalmada (2021)

Filmography

La Desalmada
La Desalmada
Drama, Romantic 2021, Mexico
Species: The Awakening 4
Species: The Awakening Species: The Awakening
Action, Adventure, Horror 2007, USA / Mexico
Contra viento y marea 6.3
Contra viento y marea
Drama, Romantic 2005, Mexico
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