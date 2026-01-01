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Filmography
Livia Brito
Livia Brito
Kinoafisha
Persons
Livia Brito
Livia Brito
Livia Brito
Date of Birth
21 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Amanecer
(2025)
6.4
Médicos, línea de vida
(2019)
0.0
La Desalmada
(2021)
Filmography
7
Amanecer
Drama, Action, Romantic
2025, Mexico
La Desalmada
Drama, Romantic
2021, Mexico
6.4
Médicos, línea de vida
Drama
2019, Mexico
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