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Livia Brito Livia Brito
Kinoafisha Persons Livia Brito

Livia Brito

Livia Brito

Date of Birth
21 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Amanecer 7.0
Amanecer (2025)
Médicos, línea de vida 6.4
Médicos, línea de vida (2019)
La Desalmada 0.0
La Desalmada (2021)

Filmography

Amanecer 7
Amanecer
Drama, Action, Romantic 2025, Mexico
La Desalmada
La Desalmada
Drama, Romantic 2021, Mexico
Médicos, línea de vida 6.4
Médicos, línea de vida
Drama 2019, Mexico
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