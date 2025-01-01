Adrian Hough

Menu
Popular Films
9.8
X-Men '97
(2024)
6.8
Case 39
(2009)
6.8
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening
(2024)
Filmography
Shadow of God
Shadow of God
Horror
2025, Canada
9.8
X-Men '97
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2024, USA
6.8
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening
The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2024, Canada
6.8
Case 39
Case 39
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA / Canada
5.1
The Fog
The Fog
Thriller, Horror, Action, Mystery
2005, USA
