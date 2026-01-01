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Lenore Zann Lenore Zann
Kinoafisha Persons Lenore Zann

Lenore Zann

Lenore Zann

Date of Birth
22 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

X-Men '97 9.0
X-Men '97 (2024)
Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man (1994)
X-Men 8.2
X-Men (1992)

Filmography

X-Men '97 9
X-Men '97
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, USA
Legend of the White Dragon 7.4
Legend of the White Dragon Legend of the White Dragon
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, USA
Stage Mother 6.6
Stage Mother Stage Mother
Comedy, Drama, Music 2020, Canada
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 7.7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2003, USA/South Korea
The Avengers: United They Stand 5.2
The Avengers: United They Stand
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1999, USA
Magic Knight Rayearth 7.4
Magic Knight Rayearth
Action, Adventure, Anime 1994, Japan
Spider-Man 8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1994, USA
X-Men 8.2
X-Men
Children's, Sci-Fi 1992, USA/Canada
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