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Filmography
Lenore Zann
Lenore Zann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lenore Zann
Lenore Zann
Lenore Zann
Date of Birth
22 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
9.0
X-Men '97
(2024)
8.4
Spider-Man
(1994)
8.2
X-Men
(1992)
Filmography
9
X-Men '97
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2024, USA
7.4
Legend of the White Dragon
Legend of the White Dragon
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
6.6
Stage Mother
Stage Mother
Comedy, Drama, Music
2020, Canada
7.7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2003, USA/South Korea
5.2
The Avengers: United They Stand
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, USA
7.4
Magic Knight Rayearth
Action, Adventure, Anime
1994, Japan
8.4
Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1994, USA
8.2
X-Men
Children's, Sci-Fi
1992, USA/Canada
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