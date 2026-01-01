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Michael Wildman
Michael Wildman Michael Wildman
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Wildman

Michael Wildman

Michael Wildman

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie 8.1
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie (2026)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)
Baby Reindeer 7.6
Baby Reindeer (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie 8.1
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Comedy, Detective, Action 2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Tickets
Baby Reindeer 7.6
Baby Reindeer
Drama, 2024, Great Britain
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
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