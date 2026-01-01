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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Michael Wildman
Michael Wildman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Wildman
Michael Wildman
Michael Wildman
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
(2026)
Tickets
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
(2024)
7.6
Baby Reindeer
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Year
All
2026
2024
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
8.1
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Comedy, Detective, Action
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
Baby Reindeer
Drama,
2024, Great Britain
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
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