Alix Bénézech
Alix Bénézech
Alix Bénézech
Alix Bénézech
Date of Birth
25 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.4
Nouvelle Vague
(2025)
0.0
The Cincinnati Spin
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Year
All
2025
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
The Cincinnati Spin
The Cincinnati Spin
Crime, Drama, Detective
2025, USA
7.4
Nouvelle Vague
Nouvelle Vague
Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
