Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alix Bénézech
Alix Bénézech Alix Bénézech
Kinoafisha Persons Alix Bénézech

Alix Bénézech

Alix Bénézech

Date of Birth
25 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Nouvelle Vague 7.4
Nouvelle Vague (2025)
The Cincinnati Spin 0.0
The Cincinnati Spin (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
The Cincinnati Spin
The Cincinnati Spin The Cincinnati Spin
Crime, Drama, Detective 2025, USA
Nouvelle Vague 7.4
Nouvelle Vague Nouvelle Vague
Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more