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Filmography
Ozan Akbaba
Ozan Akbaba
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ozan Akbaba
Ozan Akbaba
Ozan Akbaba
Date of Birth
9 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Uzak Şehir
(2024)
6.8
The Town Doctor
(2022)
6.8
Çırak
(2024)
Filmography
1.7
Kutsal Damacana 5: Zombi
Kutsal Damacana 5: Zombi
Comedy
2025, Turkey
6.8
Çırak
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, Turkey
7.9
Uzak Şehir
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.8
The Town Doctor
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
4.7
Ben Bu Cihana Sığmazam
Drama, Action
2022, Turkey
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