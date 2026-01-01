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Ozan Akbaba
Ozan Akbaba Ozan Akbaba
Kinoafisha Persons Ozan Akbaba

Ozan Akbaba

Ozan Akbaba

Date of Birth
9 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Uzak Şehir 7.9
Uzak Şehir (2024)
The Town Doctor 6.8
The Town Doctor (2022)
Çırak 6.8
Çırak (2024)

Filmography

Kutsal Damacana 5: Zombi 1.7
Kutsal Damacana 5: Zombi Kutsal Damacana 5: Zombi
Comedy 2025, Turkey
Çırak 6.8
Çırak
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, Turkey
Uzak Şehir 7.9
Uzak Şehir
Drama 2024, Turkey
The Town Doctor 6.8
The Town Doctor
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Ben Bu Cihana Sığmazam 4.7
Ben Bu Cihana Sığmazam
Drama, Action 2022, Turkey
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