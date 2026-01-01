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Filmography
Liz Mikel
Liz Mikel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Mikel
Liz Mikel
Liz Mikel
Date of Birth
7 November 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights
(2026)
Tickets
6.6
Miss Juneteenth
(2020)
Filmography
6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights
40 Dates and 40 Nights
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Miss Juneteenth
Miss Juneteenth
Drama
2020, USA
Show more
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