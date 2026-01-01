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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Andrew Schulz
Andrew Schulz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Schulz
Andrew Schulz
Andrew Schulz
Date of Birth
30 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Tires
(2024)
7.5
Crashing
(2017)
7.1
Upgraded
(2024)
Filmography
Street Fighter
Street Fighter
Action, Drama
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Tires
Comedy
2024, USA
5.6
The Underdoggs
The Underdoggs
Comedy, Sport
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Upgraded
Upgraded
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Thicket
The Thicket
Crime, Drama
2024, Canada / USA
7.5
Crashing
Comedy
2017, USA
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