Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natalie Palamides
Natalie Palamides
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Palamides
Natalie Palamides
Natalie Palamides
Date of Birth
6 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Owl House
(2020)
7.7
Haunted Hotel
(2025)
7.6
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
(2020)
Filmography
Bat-Family
Action, Adventure
2025, USA
7.7
Haunted Hotel
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
6.1
Grimsburg
Comedy, Crime
2024, USA
6.9
The Inventor
The Inventor
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, France / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Apocalypse Clown
Apocalypse Clown
Comedy
2023, Belgium / Ireland / Great Britain
6.4
Merry Little Batman
Merry Little Batman
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Animaniacs
Comedy, Animation
2020, USA
7.6
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
Comedy
2020, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree