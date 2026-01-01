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Natalie Palamides
Natalie Palamides Natalie Palamides
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Palamides

Natalie Palamides

Natalie Palamides

Date of Birth
6 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Owl House 8.0
The Owl House (2020)
Haunted Hotel 7.7
Haunted Hotel (2025)
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 7.6
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (2020)

Filmography

Bat-Family
Bat-Family
Action, Adventure 2025, USA
Haunted Hotel 7.7
Haunted Hotel
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Grimsburg 6.1
Grimsburg
Comedy, Crime 2024, USA
The Inventor 6.9
The Inventor The Inventor
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, France / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Apocalypse Clown 5.5
Apocalypse Clown Apocalypse Clown
Comedy 2023, Belgium / Ireland / Great Britain
Merry Little Batman 6.4
Merry Little Batman Merry Little Batman
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Animaniacs 7.5
Animaniacs
Comedy, Animation 2020, USA
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 7.6
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
Comedy 2020, USA
Show more
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