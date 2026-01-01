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Filmography
Lee Sang-hee
Lee Sang-hee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Sang-hee
Lee Sang-hee
Lee Sang-hee
Date of Birth
8 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine
(2023)
7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
(2021)
7.1
The Age of Shadows
(2016)
Filmography
6.6
Tempest
Drama, Thriller
2025, South Korea/USA
The Price of Confession
Drama,
2025, South Korea
Love Scout
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Drama,
2023, South Korea
Unlock the Boss
Comedy, Fantasy, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
6.1
Decibel
Desibel
Action, Drama, Horror
2022, South Korea
7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
Drama, Comedy, History,
2021, South Korea
7.1
The Age of Shadows
Miljeong / The age of shadows
Drama, Thriller
2016, South Korea
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