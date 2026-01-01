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Lee Sang-hee
Lee Sang-hee Lee Sang-hee
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Sang-hee

Lee Sang-hee

Lee Sang-hee

Date of Birth
8 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Daily Dose of Sunshine 8.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)
Secret Royal Inspector Joy 7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy (2021)
The Age of Shadows 7.1
The Age of Shadows (2016)

Filmography

Tempest 6.6
Tempest
Drama, Thriller 2025, South Korea/USA
The Price of Confession
The Price of Confession
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Love Scout
Love Scout
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Daily Dose of Sunshine 8
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Drama, 2023, South Korea
Unlock the Boss
Unlock the Boss
Comedy, Fantasy, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
Decibel 6.1
Decibel Desibel
Action, Drama, Horror 2022, South Korea
Secret Royal Inspector Joy 7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
Drama, Comedy, History, 2021, South Korea
The Age of Shadows 7.1
The Age of Shadows Miljeong / The age of shadows
Drama, Thriller 2016, South Korea
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