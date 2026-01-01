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Filmography
Andrew Bushell
Andrew Bushell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Bushell
Andrew Bushell
Andrew Bushell
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Hudson & Rex
(2019)
7.5
24-Karat Christmas
(2024)
6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
(2024)
Filmography
The Audacity
Drama, Thriller
2026, USA
6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Thriller, Action
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
7.5
24-Karat Christmas
24-Karat Christmas
Romantic
2024, Canada
6
Under the Christmas Sky
Under the Christmas Sky
Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
5.5
Christmas Revisited
Christmas Revisited
Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Close to You
Close to You
Drama
2023, Canada / Great Britain / USA
6.2
Christmas Plus One
Christmas Plus One
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
5.5
Falling in Love at Christmas
Falling in Love at Christmas
Romantic
2021, Canada
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