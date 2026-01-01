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Andrew Bushell Andrew Bushell
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Bushell

Andrew Bushell

Andrew Bushell

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex (2019)
7.5
24-Karat Christmas (2024)
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance 6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance (2024)

Filmography

The Audacity
The Audacity
Drama, Thriller 2026, USA
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance 6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Thriller, Action 2024, Canada
Watch trailer
7.5
24-Karat Christmas 24-Karat Christmas
Romantic 2024, Canada
Under the Christmas Sky 6
Under the Christmas Sky Under the Christmas Sky
Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
Christmas Revisited 5.5
Christmas Revisited Christmas Revisited
Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Close to You 4.7
Close to You Close to You
Drama 2023, Canada / Great Britain / USA
Christmas Plus One 6.2
Christmas Plus One Christmas Plus One
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada
Watch trailer
Falling in Love at Christmas 5.5
Falling in Love at Christmas Falling in Love at Christmas
Romantic 2021, Canada
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