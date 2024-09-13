6.5Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, 2024
Canada / Thriller, Action / 18+
Synopsis
A female villain seeks revenge in a story catching up with the characters after the titular series finale.
Cast
Yana Gold
Karen Knox
Mina Starratt
Jann Arden
Bunny Loblaw
Director Paolo Barzman
Writer Emily Andras, Beau Smith
Composer Robert Carli, Peter Chapman
Film details
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 September 2024
World premiere 13 September 2024
Production Cineflix Studios, Seven24 Films
Also known as
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
This film was shot in Didsbury, Alberta, Canada, around an hour's drive north of Calgary.
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