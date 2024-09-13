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Poster of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
6.5

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

, 2024
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Canada / Thriller, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - Trailer
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance  Trailer

Synopsis

A female villain seeks revenge in a story catching up with the characters after the titular series finale.

Cast

Melanie Scrofano
Melanie Scrofano
Wynonna Earp
Tim Rozon
Tim Rozon
John Henry 'Doc' Holliday
Katherine Barrell
Katherine Barrell
Nicole Haught
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Waverly Earp
Varun Saranga
Varun Saranga
Jeremy Chetri
Yana Gold
Karen Knox
Mina Starratt
Dani Kind
Dani Kind
Mercedes Gardner
Jann Arden
Bunny Loblaw
Andrew Bushell
Agent Lafferty
Greg Lawson
Greg Lawson
Sheriff Randy Nedley
Director Paolo Barzman
Writer Emily Andras, Beau Smith
Composer Robert Carli, Peter Chapman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 September 2024
World premiere 13 September 2024
Production Cineflix Studios, Seven24 Films
Also known as
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Film rating

6.5
Rate 16 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - Trailer
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Trailer
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