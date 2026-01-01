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Unexpected Family
6.5
Unexpected Family
, 2026
Guo jia jia
China / Comedy, Drama
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Unexpected Family
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Synopsis
When an aging local starts to lose his memory, those around him decide to recreate an important family moment in his life for him to relive. What they discover isn't what they expect — about both themselves and about the mysterious man's past.
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Cast
Jackie Chan
Ren Jiqing
Peng Yuchang
Zhong Bufan
Jianing Zhang
Su Xiaoyue
Binlong Pan
Jia Ye
Ping Li
Jin Zhengu
Mintao Liu
Danny Ray
Ben Niu
Bing Feng
Dr. Wu
Cailun Huang
Dong Han
Haoming Chen
Live Blogger
Director
Taiyan Li
Writer
Taiyan Li
,
Carbuncle Yan
,
Yining Yan
,
Lv Zhuo
Composer
Roc Chen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2026
Online premiere
20 February 2026
World premiere
1 January 2026
Release date
21 July 2026
Russia
1 January 2026
China
15 January 2026
Hong Kong
I
14 January 2026
Indonesia
13+
8 January 2026
Macao
B
1 January 2026
Singapore
PG13
Worldwide Gross
$14,236
Production
Wuhan Legend Film and Television Arts
Also known as
Guo jia jia, Unexpected Family, The Strange Family, Uma Jornada para se Lembrar, Whispers of Gratitude, Неожиданная семья, 过家家, 陌生家庭, Mo Sheng Jia Ting
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
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