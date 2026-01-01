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Poster of Unexpected Family
6.5
Unexpected Family - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Unexpected Family
6.5

Unexpected Family

, 2026
Guo jia jia
China / Comedy, Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Unexpected Family
6.5
Going 2
Not going 0
Unexpected Family - Trailer
Unexpected Family  Trailer

Synopsis

When an aging local starts to lose his memory, those around him decide to recreate an important family moment in his life for him to relive. What they discover isn't what they expect — about both themselves and about the mysterious man's past.

Cast

Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Ren Jiqing
Peng Yuchang
Zhong Bufan
Jianing Zhang
Su Xiaoyue
Binlong Pan
Binlong Pan
Jia Ye
Ping Li
Jin Zhengu
Mintao Liu
Danny Ray
Ben Niu
Bing Feng
Dr. Wu
Cailun Huang
Dong Han
Haoming Chen
Live Blogger
Director Taiyan Li
Writer Taiyan Li, Carbuncle Yan, Yining Yan, Lv Zhuo
Composer Roc Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2026
Online premiere 20 February 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
21 July 2026 Russia
1 January 2026 China
15 January 2026 Hong Kong I
14 January 2026 Indonesia 13+
8 January 2026 Macao B
1 January 2026 Singapore PG13
Worldwide Gross $14,236
Production Wuhan Legend Film and Television Arts
Also known as
Guo jia jia, Unexpected Family, The Strange Family, Uma Jornada para se Lembrar, Whispers of Gratitude, Неожиданная семья, 过家家, 陌生家庭, Mo Sheng Jia Ting

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Unexpected Family - Trailer
Unexpected Family Trailer
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