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Filmography
Emy Coligado
Emy Coligado
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emy Coligado
Emy Coligado
Emy Coligado
Date of Birth
5 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Fresh Off the Boat
(2015)
6.8
Summer of 69
(2025)
5.7
The Changeling
(2023)
Filmography
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
6.8
Summer of 69
Summer of 69
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
5.7
The Changeling
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
7.6
Fresh Off the Boat
Comedy
2015, USA
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