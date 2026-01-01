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Emy Coligado Emy Coligado
Kinoafisha Persons Emy Coligado

Emy Coligado

Emy Coligado

Date of Birth
5 June 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Fresh Off the Boat 7.6
Fresh Off the Boat (2015)
6.8
Summer of 69 (2025)
The Changeling 5.7
The Changeling (2023)

Filmography

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, USA
6.8
Summer of 69 Summer of 69
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
The Changeling 5.7
The Changeling
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Fresh Off the Boat 7.6
Fresh Off the Boat
Comedy 2015, USA
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