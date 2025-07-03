Masha Khametova goes on a summer trip in a camper van with her parents. Three years ago, mom and dad promised their daughter that they would spend more time together, and now a trip to nature is a family tradition. But Masha has grown up, and she is bored of spending so much time with her parents. The teenager's soul is yearning for new adventures, but the adults do not understand this at all. One of the stops on the family's route is a campsite. A bus that takes the teenagers to a summer camp also stops there. Masha meets one of the girls. By a lucky chance, her name is also Masha, and she does not want to go to camp at all. Without thinking twice, the girls switch places: Masha Khametova goes to camp, and the "other Masha" calmly returns home.