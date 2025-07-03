Menu
Not Home Alone 2

Not Home Alone 2

Ne odna doma 2
Tickets from 550 ₽
Going 258
Not going 49

Synopsis

Masha Khametova goes on a summer trip in a camper van with her parents. Three years ago, mom and dad promised their daughter that they would spend more time together, and now a trip to nature is a family tradition. But Masha has grown up, and she is bored of spending so much time with her parents. The teenager's soul is yearning for new adventures, but the adults do not understand this at all. One of the stops on the family's route is a campsite. A bus that takes the teenagers to a summer camp also stops there. Masha meets one of the girls. By a lucky chance, her name is also Masha, and she does not want to go to camp at all. Without thinking twice, the girls switch places: Masha Khametova goes to camp, and the "other Masha" calmly returns home.

Not Home Alone 2 - trailer
Not Home Alone 2  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 September 2025
World premiere 3 July 2025
Release date
3 July 2025 Russia Атмосфера Кино
7 August 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
7 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan
7 August 2025 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $4,043,457
Production Arna Media, Kinotsekh
Also known as
Ne odna doma 2, Не одна дома 2
Director
Mitriy Semenov-Aleynikov
Mitriy Semenov-Aleynikov
Cast
Milana Hametova
Milana Hametova
Dava
Dava
Yulianna Mihnevich
Yulianna Mihnevich
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksandr Golovin
Aleksandr Golovin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
57 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking 3093 In the Family genre 298 In the Comedy genre 830 In films of Russia 440
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
11:50 from 660 ₽
Sinema park Teplyy Stan
10:45 from 550 ₽
Film Reviews
Анюта Дьяконова 3 July 2025, 14:49
Фильм очень классный очень понравился нам с дочкой
User 12 July 2025, 01:59
Фильм конечно тупой
Not Home Alone 2 - trailer
Not Home Alone 2 Trailer
Stills

Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
TsSKA
2D
11:50 from 660 ₽
Sinema park Teplyy Stan
Teplyy stan
2D
10:45 from 550 ₽
