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Filmography
Emily Bennett
Emily Bennett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Bennett
Emily Bennett
Emily Bennett
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.1
Blood Shine
(2025)
5.0
The Mortuary Assistant
(2026)
4.9
Alone with You
(2021)
Filmography
5
The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Blood Shine
Blood Shine
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Ghost Game
Ghost Game
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Alone with You
Alone with You
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Show more
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