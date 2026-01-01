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Emily Bennett
Emily Bennett Emily Bennett
Kinoafisha Persons Emily Bennett

Emily Bennett

Emily Bennett

Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Blood Shine 6.1
Blood Shine (2025)
The Mortuary Assistant 5.0
The Mortuary Assistant (2026)
Alone with You 4.9
Alone with You (2021)

Filmography

The Mortuary Assistant 5
The Mortuary Assistant The Mortuary Assistant
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Blood Shine 6.1
Blood Shine Blood Shine
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Ghost Game 3.8
Ghost Game Ghost Game
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Alone with You 4.9
Alone with You Alone with You
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
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