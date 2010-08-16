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Filmography
Leonid Osokin
Leonid Osokin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Osokin
Leonid Osokin
Leonid Osokin
Date of Birth
15 April 1970
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
16 August 2010
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Mentovskie vojny
(2005)
7.2
Popytka k begstvu
(2007)
6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
(1998)
Filmography
7.2
Popytka k begstvu
Popytka k begstvu
Detective, Crime
2007, Russia
7.5
Mentovskie vojny
Drama, Action, Crime
2005, Russia
6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective
1998, Russia
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