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Leonid Osokin
Leonid Osokin Leonid Osokin
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Osokin

Leonid Osokin

Leonid Osokin

Date of Birth
15 April 1970
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
16 August 2010
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Mentovskie vojny 7.5
Mentovskie vojny (2005)
Popytka k begstvu 7.2
Popytka k begstvu (2007)
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey 6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey (1998)

Filmography

Popytka k begstvu 7.2
Popytka k begstvu Popytka k begstvu
Detective, Crime 2007, Russia
Mentovskie vojny 7.5
Mentovskie vojny
Drama, Action, Crime 2005, Russia
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey 6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective 1998, Russia
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