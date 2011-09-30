Aleksey Zavyalov

Menu
Date of Birth
17 December 1974
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 September 2011

Popular Films

Dom vetra 6.0
Dom vetra (2011)
Maltiyskiy krest 5.6
Maltiyskiy krest (2007)
Schaste moe 5.4
Schaste moe (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 7 TV Shows 4 Actor 11
Zimnee tango
Zimnee tango
Drama 2011, Russia
Dom vetra 6
Dom vetra Dom vetra
Drama 2011, Russia
Zimnee tango
Zimnee tango
2011, Russia
Cvety ot Lizy
Cvety ot Lizy
Romantic 2010, Russia
Mantikora 3.4
Mantikora Mantikora
Adventure, Mystery 2010, Russia
Mentovskie voyny. Epilog
Mentovskie voyny. Epilog
Crime 2008, Russia
Atlantida
Atlantida
Drama 2007, Russia
Maltiyskiy krest 5.6
Maltiyskiy krest Maltiyskiy krest
Action, Adventure 2007, Russia
Schaste moe 5.4
Schaste moe
Romantic 2007, Russia
Mentovskie vojny
Mentovskie vojny
Drama, Action, Crime 2005, Russia
Gore ot uma Gore ot uma
Theatrical 2000, Russia
