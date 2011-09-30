Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Zavyalov
Aleksey Zavyalov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Zavyalov
Aleksey Zavyalov
Aleksey Zavyalov
Date of Birth
17 December 1974
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 September 2011
Popular Films
6.0
Dom vetra
(2011)
5.6
Maltiyskiy krest
(2007)
5.4
Schaste moe
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Theatrical
Year
All
2011
2010
2008
2007
2005
2000
All
11
Films
7
TV Shows
4
Actor
11
Zimnee tango
Drama
2011, Russia
6
Dom vetra
Dom vetra
Drama
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
Zimnee tango
2011, Russia
Cvety ot Lizy
Romantic
2010, Russia
3.4
Mantikora
Mantikora
Adventure, Mystery
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Mentovskie voyny. Epilog
Crime
2008, Russia
Atlantida
Drama
2007, Russia
5.6
Maltiyskiy krest
Maltiyskiy krest
Action, Adventure
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Schaste moe
Romantic
2007, Russia
Mentovskie vojny
Drama, Action, Crime
2005, Russia
Gore ot uma
Gore ot uma
Theatrical
2000, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree