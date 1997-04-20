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About
Filmography
Maemae Renfrow
Maemae Renfrow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maemae Renfrow
Maemae Renfrow
Maemae Renfrow
Date of Birth
20 April 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.9
Hunter Street
(2017)
6.3
The Imperfects
(2022)
5.8
Amish Affair
(2024)
Filmography
4.1
Oak
Oak
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Amish Affair
Amish Affair
Crime
2024, USA
6.3
The Imperfects
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Canada/USA
6.9
Hunter Street
Children's, Family, Mystery
2017, Netherlands
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