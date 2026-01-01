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About
Filmography
Luke Camilleri
Luke Camilleri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Camilleri
Luke Camilleri
Luke Camilleri
Date of Birth
23 June 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Family Law
(2021)
6.4
Daydream Nation
(2010)
6.3
Wedding Season
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2010
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.3
Wedding Season
Wedding Season
Romantic
2023, Canada / USA
5.1
Boy in the Walls
Boy in the Walls
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family
2021, Canada
6.4
Daydream Nation
Daydream Nation
Drama, Romantic
2010, Canada
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