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Luke Camilleri Luke Camilleri
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Camilleri

Luke Camilleri

Luke Camilleri

Date of Birth
23 June 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Family Law 7.2
Family Law (2021)
Daydream Nation 6.4
Daydream Nation (2010)
Wedding Season 6.3
Wedding Season (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wedding Season 6.3
Wedding Season Wedding Season
Romantic 2023, Canada / USA
Boy in the Walls 5.1
Boy in the Walls Boy in the Walls
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Family Law 7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family 2021, Canada
Daydream Nation 6.4
Daydream Nation Daydream Nation
Drama, Romantic 2010, Canada
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