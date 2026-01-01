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Filmography
Michael Bonini
Michael Bonini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Bonini
Michael Bonini
Michael Bonini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Snack Shack
(2024)
5.3
Disciples in the Moonlight
(2024)
5.2
Bad CGI Gator
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.7
Snack Shack
Snack Shack
Comedy
2024, USA
5.3
Disciples in the Moonlight
Disciples in the Moonlight
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
5.2
Bad CGI Gator
Bad CGI Gator
Comedy, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5
#chadgetstheaxe
#chadgetstheaxe
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
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