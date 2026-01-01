Menu
Akeno Watanabe

Date of Birth
18 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (2006)
Hikaru no Go (2001)
Paradise Kiss (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Animation, Family 2023, Japan
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Japan
Drama, Anime, Sport 2013, Japan
Action, Anime, Horror, Thriller 2010, Japan
Comedy, Anime 2010, Japan
Comedy, Action, Anime, Romantic 2008, Japan
Anime, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2008, Japan
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2006, Japan
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2005, Japan
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2005, Japan
Action, Fantasy, Anime 2003, Japan
Anime, Fantasy 2001, Japan
