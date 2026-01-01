Akeno Watanabe

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
18 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch
(2006)
8.1
Hikaru no Go
(2001)
7.7
Paradise Kiss
(2005)
7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
5.3
Sylvanian Families the Movie: A Gift from Freya
Sylvanian Families the Movie: A Gift from Freya
Animation, Family
2023, Japan
6.2
Harmony
Hamoni
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, Japan
7.1
Free!
Drama, Anime, Sport
2013, Japan
6.4
Dansu in za vanpaia bando
Action, Anime, Horror, Thriller
2010, Japan
6.3
Ore no Imouto ga Konna ni Kawaii Wake ga Nai
Comedy, Anime
2010, Japan
6.1
To-Love-Ru
Comedy, Action, Anime, Romantic
2008, Japan
7.5
Soul Eater
Anime, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2008, Japan
8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2006, Japan
6.5
Mahou Sensei Negima!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2005, Japan
7.7
Paradise Kiss
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2005, Japan
5.9
Ikki tousen
Action, Fantasy, Anime
2003, Japan
8.1
Hikaru no Go
Anime, Fantasy
2001, Japan
