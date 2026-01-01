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Filmography
Samia Kerbash
Samia Kerbash
Kinoafisha
Persons
Samia Kerbash
Samia Kerbash
Samia Kerbash
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Battle of Algiers
(1966)
Filmography
8.1
The Battle of Algiers
La battaglia di Algeri
Drama, War
1966, Italy / Algeria
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