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Samia Kerbash Samia Kerbash
Kinoafisha Persons Samia Kerbash

Samia Kerbash

Samia Kerbash

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Battle of Algiers 8.1
The Battle of Algiers (1966)

Filmography

The Battle of Algiers 8.1
The Battle of Algiers La battaglia di Algeri
Drama, War 1966, Italy / Algeria
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